504 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,994,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,264,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

