Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $547,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98.

