Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,334,000 after buying an additional 145,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 37.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 275.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $209.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

