Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $36,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

