Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $35,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $72.35 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

