Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes $34,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.55 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

