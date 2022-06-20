241 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,014 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.11 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

