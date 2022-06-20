Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,106 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 216,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

