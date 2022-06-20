Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

