Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $36,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $349.33 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.34 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

