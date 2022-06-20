Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $32,000 Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDT. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

MNDT stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

