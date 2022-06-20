BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,372,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,587,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.47% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,907,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

