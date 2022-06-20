Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Sells $9,250,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

