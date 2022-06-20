Insider Buying: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Acquires $876,204.80 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

