Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,455,794.13 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10.

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $300.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.67. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

