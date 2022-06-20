MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Acquires $997,500.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MP opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MP Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

