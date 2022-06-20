Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$1,056,956.05 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total transaction of C$1,056,956.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,414.90.

Alannah Elizabeth Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total transaction of C$2,744,062.24.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$142.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$114.84 and a 1 year high of C$162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 44.34.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on WN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

