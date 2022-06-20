Insider Buying: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) CEO Buys $1,112,000.00 in Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.