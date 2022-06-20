Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $657,390.40 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 209,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $657,390.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nerdy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

