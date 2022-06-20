Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $769,981.38 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samsara stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.