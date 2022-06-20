FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,999,998.14 in Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 1,898,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,904,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,684.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of FG Financial Group stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
