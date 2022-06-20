FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,999,998.14 in Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 1,898,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,904,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,684.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 25,579.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

