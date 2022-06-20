Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Buys C$5,073,250.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$985,962,780.26.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 370,100 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.32. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.4449073 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.30 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.58.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

