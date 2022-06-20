Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $1,326,000.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $165,682,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

