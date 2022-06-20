Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $3,257,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,013,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 22nd, Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00.

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

