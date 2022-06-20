Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $813,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,316,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DAWN opened at $15.79 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

