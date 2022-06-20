Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Purchases $1,385,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VCSA opened at $2.90 on Monday. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $19,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
