Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Purchases $1,385,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $2.90 on Monday. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $19,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

