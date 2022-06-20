Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 240,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 122,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter.

GHYB opened at $42.22 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

