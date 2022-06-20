Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 88 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $444.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

