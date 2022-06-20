Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,020 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEU opened at $33.12 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

