Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $38,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

