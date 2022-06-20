89 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,267,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $354.04 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.