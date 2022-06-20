645 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 645 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

COP opened at $93.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.