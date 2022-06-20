Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.25.

