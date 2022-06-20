Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $43.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

