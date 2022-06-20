Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $49,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.