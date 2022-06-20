Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $39,000 in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $166.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $528.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

