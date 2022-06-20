Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

IYG opened at $145.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.03. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $143.65 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

