Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes $40,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

