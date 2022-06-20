Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $119.38 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

