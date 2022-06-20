Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

