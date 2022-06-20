Comparing Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53% World Wrestling Entertainment 17.40% 53.60% 17.05%

Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $1.10 billion 4.24 $180.41 million $2.39 26.15

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sports Ventures Acquisition and World Wrestling Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 0 5 3 0 2.38

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $67.78, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.