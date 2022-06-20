Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BALY opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

