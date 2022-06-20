National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $576,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.