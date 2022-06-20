CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $38.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

