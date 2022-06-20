Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €94.00 ($97.92).

BNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €67.72 ($70.54) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a one year high of €56.25 ($58.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.15.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

