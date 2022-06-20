Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €227.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €227.08 ($236.54).

RI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI opened at €169.65 ($176.72) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €185.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €193.23.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.