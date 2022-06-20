IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $183.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

