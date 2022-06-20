Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ECL stock opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

