Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,487 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 29.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 146.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 224,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $4,401,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

