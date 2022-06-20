Reviewing Century Therapeutics (IPSC) & The Competition

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) is one of 262 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Century Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Century Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A -$95.82 million -2.59 Century Therapeutics Competitors $768.96 million $145.86 million 0.22

Century Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Century Therapeutics Competitors 563 3380 10073 145 2.69

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.73%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.20%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55% Century Therapeutics Competitors -4,502.05% -64.81% -29.96%

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

